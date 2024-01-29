Infrastructure upgrade for cyclone-hit schools

Australia has invested in climate-resilient school facilities in Fiji, benefiting around 1,200 students and 75 staff across seven schools in the Northern Division.

The initiative is supported by the Australian government and has helped schools affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa and Tropical Cyclone Ana in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald, says students and teachers from these schools will start the academic year in brand-new classrooms and other school facilities.

McDonald says that the aid was provided through their Cyclone Recovery Program, which aimed to rebuild school structures with climate-resilient infrastructure in mind.

He emphasizes that children starting the school year in new classrooms is something to take pride in.

McDonald highlights the collaborative effort among communities across Vanua Levu in constructing the facilities.

He also assures that all buildings are certified and designed to withstand Category 5 cyclones, prioritizing students’ learning first.