Infrastructure initiative set to boost Suva's connectivity

Plans have been announced for the development of an alternative route connecting Suva through Qauia or Delainavesi to Wailoku.

Minister for Public Works and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says this initiative is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure resilience and ensure accessibility to the capital city, particularly during natural disasters or unforeseen circumstances.

Ro Filipe states that the vulnerability of Suva’s transportation network which relies on a single major entry point into the city.

“Because there’s only one into Suva, and it’s quite vulnerable if there’s a natural disaster or whatever event. For example, there’s only one bridge in Suvavou, so if we have an alternative behind Lami or around Qauia, crossing right to Wailokuku, Tamavua, that will be good.”

The proposed alternative route will traverse from Suvavou and Delainavesi, connecting to Wailoku and Tamavua. This project is under active consideration by the Ministry.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Rokoichiro Michii reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s development efforts.

“We look forward to continuing this good collaboration, and we hope this will assist your nation-building. And if Fiji can develop and can become a prosperous and stable country, we are happy.”

Once implemented, the alternative route will be crucial in boosting Fiji’s infrastructure, improving connectivity and safeguarding the capital from potential isolation during crises.