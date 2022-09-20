Information sought on claims of spiked juice

Police are calling for more information in regards to claims of a juice being allegedly spiked with some sort of drug.

These claims have been made by a parent on social media, and the post is now being widely shared.

The parent claims that last Friday, her daughter went across to a bean cart to buy a bottle of juice when she was allegedly approached by a young man asking to buy a bottle of juice for one dollar.

The parent also claims that her daughter took a small sip inside the bus, and by the time she reached school, she felt weird and dizzy, following which they were called to the school.

The parent also claims on social media that the police were called and, after discussions at the school, they gathered that the bottle of juice she bought might have been allegedly spiked with some sort of drug.

FBC News sent questions to Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro on this issue, who says they are trying to get more information on this issue and are calling on anyone who may have any information to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or their nearest police station.

She says while there is mention of the matter being reported to police, no report has been lodged at the Lami, Totogo, Raiwaqa, Samabula, Valelevu, Nasinu or Nausori Police Stations.