Information sharing vital

The Japanese Ambassador emphasizes that enhancing information sharing is a critical tool in tackling the global drug trade and organized crime.

Speaking to FBC News, Rokoichiro Michii reiterates Japan’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s efforts in combating drug-related crime.

Recognizing the transnational nature of drug trafficking, Michi stresses that strengthening communication and intelligence sharing between Fiji and Japan is essential to identifying the sources of illegal drugs.

“So information sharing, actual law enforcement capability, and rehabilitation programs—all these things are important, and all of them are on the agenda between the two governments.”

The Japanese Ambassador highlights that preventative measures must include providing young people with alternatives to steer them away from drugs.

Great Council of Chiefs Chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula noted that the drug problem in Fiji is exacerbated by external sources and requires external expertise to address it effectively.

“We don’t have, at the moment, a national intelligence set-up, which can then link us to an international intelligence network that has the capabilities to identify drug sources.”

The growing cooperation between Fiji and Japan marks a critical step in the region’s efforts to combat drug trafficking and its devastating effects on local communities.