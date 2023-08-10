Indigenous database to address challenges: Tagicakirewa

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa.

The Indigenous Database, which was launched yesterday by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, will have a far-reaching impact.

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa, says the database will act as a development concept for various issues affecting indigenous people.

Tagicakirewa says that while it will have information and history, it will be used to overcome various social, environmental, and ecological challenges of today.

“That term is now a development concept: traditional knowledge. How we apply traditional knowledge to climate change, agriculture, medicine, and other areas that cover traditional knowledge”

Tagicakirewa believes that indigenous databases can reflect not only how indigenous people conceptualize the world around them but also how such perceptions best suit their living conditions, their social organization, and their interactions with the world.