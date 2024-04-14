India’s healthcare project to set benchmark

High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan

Discussions regarding the proposed 100-bed Super Specialty Cardiology Hospital and Dialysis Centre in Nasinu were held last week.

This project is the most substantial initiative funded by India in the Pacific Region and Fiji.

Last Wednesday, the Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr Jemesa Tudravu and his team met with a delegation from India led by High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, to discuss the project.

The hospital is a grant-in-aid program from the Indian Government, and HSSC India Limited has been selected to undertake the construction.

Karthigeyan says he looks forward to this project, as it will provide new opportunities for Fiji.

“We strongly believe that health care is one area where there are a lot of opportunities for us as world leaders in health care delivery to contribute to the wellbeing of our friends in the Pacific.”

To ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, a joint project committee will be established to oversee the construction of the specialty hospital.

This committee will foster a collaborative spirit between the governments of Fiji and India and instill a sense of inclusion among the public regarding this significant healthcare initiative.

The Regional 100-bed Super Specialty Cardiology Hospital and Dialysis Centre in Fiji was announced by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, at the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit held in Papua New Guinea in May last year.

The Indian Government will also provide equipment and human resources for the hospital’s operation.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Fiji’s bilateral relations with India and provides significant support for our national development priorities.

The 100-bed super-specialty hospital will be the most extensive project by the Government of India in Fiji and the Pacific region.