Increasing volume of rice production

Fiji’s local rice production continues to increase in volume and value.

Handing over two rice harvesters in Dreketi, Macuata, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stated that from 2016 to 2020, Fiji produced on average 7,747 Metric Tonnes of Rice.

Between 2019 and 2020, both rice volume and value increased by 42.8 percent.

The Prime Minister also revealed that Fiji’s rice import bill continues to decrease.

Fiji imported $42.6 million worth of rice in 2020.

In 2019, the rice import bill was $46 million.

Bainimarama says there is still a need to progressively reduce Fiji’s reliance on imported rice.

He adds that the rice harvesters will help address and resolve labour shortage, one of the biggest challenge faced by rice farmers.

The Prime Minister also commended rice farmers in the Northern Division for recording the highest rice production in the whole country in 2020.

They produced a whopping 7,269.5 metric tonnes.

Bainimarama says the farmers are a critical part of Government’s mission to lower Fiji’s rice import bill as well as other food import bills, while helping drive up local food production and strengthen food security for every Fijian.

The harvesters were handed over to the Laqere Tabia Co-operative and the Muanidevo Central Farmers’ Co-operative.