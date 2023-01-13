[File Photo]

The global agricultural sector is undergoing a rapid transformation post COVID-19.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu says there is a shift to a new technological paradigm with increased investments in production systems.

According to Rayalu, this investment is referred to as hybrid and more standalone systems that require less human interaction.

“Over the past decade, the Fijian agriculture demography has changed significantly, with the number of Fijian households relying on agriculture as their only means of income and livelihood.”

Rayalu says when we think about the salad bowl of Fiji, the top pick is always Sigatoka Valley.

However, this could change as a strategic investment by the Ministry and the hard work of the farmers and other actors in the agri-value chain, has highlighted the emergence of the district of Ba as another promising land for horticultural crops with the potential of being the next salad bowl of Fiji.