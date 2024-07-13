Increase in departure tax carefully considered: Kamikamica

Independent Member of Parliament, Semi Koroilavesau has expressed a concern over the increase in departure tax by the Coalition Government.

He acknowledges that it is a source of income for the government, however, he says the increase in departure tax poses a risk for tourism.Koroilavesau says the increase in departure tax will have an impact on tourist-arrival, as it will allow competition by other tourist destination in Southeast Asia.

“The increase in departure tax will basically mean that Fiji as a destination will be increasing its cost, the actual cost that the tourists will need to spend if they choose to come and spend their holidays here in Fiji.”

Koroilavesau, therefore, suggested a gradual increase in departure tax.

Meanwhile, Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says they have carefully considered the increase in departure tax, and it will be undertaken over a two-year period.

The departure tax is set to increase from $140 to $170 from August 1 2024, and it will return to pre COVID-19 pandemic rate of $200 from August 1 2025.