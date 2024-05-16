Improving the agriculture sector is vital

Despite the rapid industrialization in Fiji, the agriculture sector will always remain crucial, says Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu.

Rayalu says close to 40 percent of households in Fiji depend on the sector for their livelihoods, therefore, it is critical to improve it.

He adds that the Ministry of Agriculture and the Sugar Industry have been working hand in hand to assist farmers.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is currently collaborating with the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar to assist farmers in the sugar sector to create an enabling environment that fosters economic opportunities, food and nutrition security, improving livelihoods, climate resistance, resilience and sustainability.”

Rayalu says they will continue to share resources.

“There is a potential for both the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways and the Ministry of Multiethnic Affairs and Sugar to share technical expertise and resources to improve the non-sugar and sugar sectors in Fiji.”

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh says the industry is a cornerstone of economic vitality.

“Our sugar industry stands at a cornerstone of economic vitality and social cohesion, contributing significantly to the livelihoods of the national revenue.”

The Ministry will also make agriculture programs available for women and youth, capacity building for farmers, hydroponic farming, providing small farming equipment, and developing dairy and bee farming.