Improvements needed in evacuation centres

A team from the office of Commissioner Central has identified the need for structural improvements to some evacuation centres.

Commissioner, Josefa Navuku, says this is part of issues they are trying to address as they inspect and prepare evacuation centres for the upcoming cyclone season.

Navuku says they are also ensuring that these centres are inclusive for everyone who may need shelter in the event of a natural disaster.

“Learning from those unfortunate events, the team through the guidance of the NDMO has put together a checklist.”

The Commissioner adds past events have taught them a lot of lessons on the need to standardize evacuation centres.

There are over 470 centres in the Central Division and half have been inspected and prepared.