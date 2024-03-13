Improve your performance says Naivalurua

Opposition Member of Parliament Ioane Naivalurua and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Opposition Member of Parliament Ioane Naivalurua has called on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to review how he is leading his coalition and form a government that will serve the best interests of the people and take Fiji forward.

While responding to the President’s speech, Naivalurua says governing with coalition partners is a significant challenge, especially when the coalition needs to improve its performance and start to deliver on its promises.

He says if the task is becoming too difficult, the PM should throw out a “lifeline” to those who can help build a better future for Fiji.

“I call on the Honourable Prime Minister to listen to the heartbeat of the people because I am not convinced that his government, his coalition of political partners, is doing that.”

Naivalurua has commended the government for completing the projects initiated under the previous administration.

However, he has urged the Prime Minister to move his ministers to action instead of what they see in the delaying and deferring of what the real issues are on the ground.

He has questioned if Fiji has the leadership mindset that will successfully lead the country through turbulent times.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is scheduled to give his right of reply on Friday.