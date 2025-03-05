Immigration reforms to boost national security

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook - Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto]

Fiji’s immigration system is currently undergoing significant reforms, with a focus on strengthening national security and addressing transnational crimes such as human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

This was highlighted by Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto in his address to Parliament.

Naupoto stresses that immigration plays a crucial role in Fiji’s national security, economic growth, and social development.

He says they are focusing on ensuring an efficient and responsive immigration system that facilitates business, tourism, and labor mobility, while also securing the nation’s borders.

“The transformation of immigration from a department to a full-fledged ministry reflects the growing importance of immigration in both national security and economic development.”

Naupoto states that Fiji is in the process of drafting a National Migration Policy, which will guide labor mobility programs, skilled migration pathways, and measures to address irregular migration.

The Immigration Act of 2003 is also under review, with significant amendments to modernize the legal framework and strengthen border security.

The minister says new reforms will streamline visa and permit processes, enhance enforcement against illegal migration, and ensure the protection of migrants rights.

Naupoto also highlighted Fiji’s commitment to combating human trafficking, smuggling, and other serious crimes, with increased training for frontline officers and improved cooperation with regional and international partners.

Fiji’s current position on the U.S. State Department’s Trafficking in Persons report is the Tier 2 watch list.

Naupoto says an interagency working group is working closely with both government and non-government organizations to improve Fiji’s ranking.

The draft report, including contributions from relevant agencies, is expected to be submitted to the U.S. Embassy by March.

