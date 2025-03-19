Illicit tobacco trade shifts to digital platforms, says WHO

[File Photo]

The illegal tobacco trade is evolving, shifting from traditional smuggling across borders to online platforms.

The World Health Organization warns that this digital transition makes it more challenging to enforce laws against illegal tobacco.

WHO Convention Secretariat Patrick Musavuli states that there has been a rise in illicit traders using e-commerce, social media, and encrypted communication channels to facilitate the illegal sale of tobacco products.

In response to these challenges, Musavuli notes that technology is being leveraged to track, trace, and disrupt the illicit tobacco trade.

“And a key part of the tracking and tracing system is the unique identification marking, which is really a kind of code for each pack, which will allow you to get clear information.”

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu stresses the need for authorities to balance traditional enforcement with digital monitoring and regulation.

He says by leveraging surveillance and digital databases, law enforcement agencies can exchange information on a much faster and more efficient scale.

