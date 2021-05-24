Illegal fishing of banned species still a concern

Illegal fishing of banned species remains a concern in Fiji waters.

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau says 20 cases of illegal fishing are recorded every year, mostly for breach of seasonal bans of species such as kawakawa (Grouper), donu (Trout) and beche-de-mer.

The seasonal ban on the kawakwa and donu lasts between June and September of each year.

Koroilavesau says cases of illegal fishing in Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone are rare due to the robust monitoring systems in place, which include foreign fishing agencies, the Fiji Navy, and assistance from the governments of Australia, New Zealand and France.

“Other activities is the use of banned types of fishing and beche-de-mer, which is one of the higher valued species that is fished in Fiji which provides a lot of return.”

The ministry will ramp up its awareness campaign to educate the public on the importance of sustaining our fish stock and minimize cases of illegal fishing.