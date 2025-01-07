IFRC strengthens community ties to improve disaster preparedness

The International Federation of Red Cross states that despite their efforts to raise awareness within communities, there continues to be a significant lack of disaster preparedness and response in these areas.

Regional Director Katie Greenwood explains that one of the key factors contributing to this issue is the spread of misinformation by some members of the community, which prevents people from making informed decisions.

To address this challenge, Red Cross is focusing on strengthening its relationships with local communities.

“So we really need to listen to our met services and our national disaster management authorities, to the Red Cross and others who are spreading the right information, because sometimes fear can cause us to circulate incorrect information, and we don’t want that to happen. People may end up doing the wrong things in preparedness instead of responding correctly.”

Greenwood adds that the Red Cross is working to expand its volunteer base, train more people across the Pacific, and develop community-driven projects to better tackle the climate emergency.

The IFRC also highlighted that it has a legally enshrined mandate, recently established in Fiji, which fosters a close relationship with authorities, enabling them to assist in delivering vital humanitarian services.