IFRC calls for stronger disaster preparedness

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The International Federation of Red Cross is calling for stronger disaster preparedness as the Pacific region continues to face challenges, with many communities slow to respond to warnings and guidance from authorities.

This concerning trend was highlighted by IFRC Regional Director Katie Greenwood, who stressed the need for individuals and communities to improve their readiness for disasters.

Greenwood emphasizes that having highly trained disaster response experts is essential for delivering swift and effective aid tailored to the specific needs of affected populations.

The IFRC notes that while authorities and meteorological services provide timely and accurate information, a lack of community engagement with the warnings weakens disaster response efforts.

“We can prepare psychologically, we can prepare our homes and our families and ourselves, we can pack grab bags that are ready to go but actually preparing for an earthquake that actually brings down buildings is something that actually in the moment is very difficult to prepare for but those preparations for disasters generally are being made right across the Pacific.”

She reiterated the importance of strengthening disaster preparedness, urging communities to take proactive steps by heeding alerts and implementing recommended safety measures.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Disaster Management, Isoa Talemaibua, assured Fijians that readiness checks have been completed ahead of cyclone season.