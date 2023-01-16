IFC reassures support towards Fiji

the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka with the IFC Country Manager Judith Green [Photo: Supplied]

The International Finance Corporation has reassured its support to the Fiji government.

In a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, IFC Country Manager Judith Green says they plan to boost investment in green and sustainable tourism.

Gavoka expressed gratitude for the support IFC has been offering to the private sector, particularly the tourism industry.

He says the IFC, supported by the governments of Australia and New Zealand, has been an invaluable partner of the Department of Tourism.

The IFC is a member of the World Bank Group and is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in developing countries.