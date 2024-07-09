I am a very confident person says Rayalu

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says he will take his cue from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who will make the ultimate decision if there has to be a government of national unity.

FBC News asked Rayalu about the prospects of a government of national unity and if he fears losing his portfolio.

The Minister says he is a very confident person.

With some Opposition MPs showing support towards the Prime Minister, Rayalu says it’s the PM’s call.

“I’m a very confident person in my own capabilities, so whether I’m a Minister or a backbencher, it does not change the person that I am.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday highlighted that none of the positions or portfolios of cabinet ministers are threatened.

This assurance came as nine opposition members declared their interest and showed support for Prime Minister.

Rabuka says that the nine MPs will participate in parliamentary debate and continue to represent the people who voted for them.