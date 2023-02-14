Hunt on for Ba escapees

[Source: Supplied]

Two people alleged to have been involved in a series of robberies in the Ba area escaped from the police station this morning.

Chief Operation Officer and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says the two are 23-year-old Josateki Lewenisiga and 28-year-old Aporosa Goneva.

Acting ACP Driu says the two were discovered missing during the half-hourly checks conducted by officers on duty.

He says the two escaped through the cell-block ceiling.

The Chief Operation Officer says a dedicated team has been tasked with their quick arrest.

Police are urging people to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 for any information on the two’s whereabouts.