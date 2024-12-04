Human development program generating economic activities

[File Photo]

The Integrated Human Resource Development Program has been able to generate economic activity in rural areas and stimulate the rural economies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Small and Medium Enterprise and Cooperatives and Communications Manoa Kamikamica expressed this in parliament.

He states that IHRDP has been able to contribute to significant movement and positive change in rural communities.

“We increased the grant threshold of the grant to 150,000 and that as well has allowed us to do more in terms of assistance. Just by way of context, in 2023-24, the ministry observed that we received over 39 applications with 2.7 million requests, but despite a budget of only 1 million, we managed to cover 21 applications valued at about 1.5 million which clearly shows that there is an appetite for the IHRDP”

Kamikamica states that they discovered, that there is a potential to do more within the peri-urban and urban economies.

He adds that now they are recalibrating the grant in the urban economies as there are pockets of areas, particularly housing areas, that don’t have much economic activity.

Kamikamica says that they are placing some focus on encouraging cooperative ventures to generate more economic benefits in the rural areas.

The DPM stated that the IHRDP funding is doing well and the government will continue to support this program as people are motivated to stimulate local economies.

He adds they will resolve some of the challenges they have in the rural economy through this particular grant and the other grants some ministries are delving into.