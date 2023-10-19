Human capital development plan aims to bridge skills gap

Skills shortage is not limited to Fiji as this is a global crisis considering how economies are still recovering from COVID-19.

Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the demand for talent is outpacing supply.

Hence, Immanuel says a collective approach is needed to take appropriate action to maintain a skilled labour force.

He adds the Human Capital Development Plan notes some critical actions to improve the planning and supply of the required workforce.

“This report provides a review of the Fijian workforce context and an assessment of the demand and supply of well-prepared employees to support the next national economic development.”

The Assistant Minister states that there is an imbalance between the influx of higher education graduates into the job market and the demand both from the private and public sectors.

He adds a culture of sharing information is needed to improve the national human capital development system, which needs to be prioritized.