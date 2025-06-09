Huge progress in electricity access

The Ministry of Public Works utilized $12.7 million investment for the 2024-25 period, which saw the extension of 50 grid schemes.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says this initiative is expected to benefit approximately 1,200 households nationwide.

In addition, a major investment of $14 million was allocated to the installation of 1,000 solar home systems, providing clean and renewable energy to nearly 5,000 people across various regions.

Article continues after advertisement

“Progress continues to be made in this area, and the Rural Electrification Fund is now a key initiative to attract private investment in renewable energy solutions, and this is backed by UNDP-supported funding agreement of $91 million.”

Looking ahead to the 2025-26 period, the Minister announced a continued commitment to expanding electricity access.

Around $10 million has been earmarked for 29 new grid extension schemes, which will benefit approximately 951 households.

Additionally, $2.5 million will be invested in solar home systems to further promote clean energy solutions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.