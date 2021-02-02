Home

News

HRDC trying to ascertain facts on USP VC deportation

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 4, 2021 4:53 pm

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is trying to ascertain the facts from the relevant authorities on the deportation of USP Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia and his wife Sandra Price.

Director Ashwin Raj says they are ascertaining facts that may have given rise to the provision of section 13 (2) g of the Immigration Act to be exercised and the circumstances in which Professor Ahluwalia and his wife were detained and subsequently deported.

The Professor and his wife were today deported to Brisban, Australia.

The Government in a statement says the Professor and his wife had at numerous times breached the provisions of Section 13 of the Immigration Act.

The Government says the actions of the Vice-Chancellor and his wife have clearly violated the terms of their work permits, resulting in their subsequent deportation.

Under Section 13 of the Immigration Act 2003, no foreigner is permitted to conduct themselves in a manner prejudicial to the peace, defence, public safety, public order, public morality, public health, security, or good government of Fiji.

Ahluwalia and Price were foreign citizens in Fiji on work permits.

