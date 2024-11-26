HRADC calls for investigation on allegedly brutality

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Chair, Pravesh Sharma

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has received three complaints of alleged human rights breaches concerning police.

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Chair, Pravesh Sharma says this includes an alleged police brutality case in Nausori, where a bystander was subjected to physical assault.

He says in another case, a man was allegedly held in police custody in the Northern division for two weeks and he was subjected to physical assault.

Sharma says another case at hand is of alleged use of force during cautious interview, to secure a confession statement.

Sharma is calling for an urgent, impartial, and transparent investigation into all allegations of police brutality

He is strongly condemning all acts of violence inflicted by police including brutality which constitute a gross violation of human rights and undermines the trust placed in Law Enforcement Authorities by the public.

He says as protectors of public safety, the police are duty-bound to uphold the law with integrity and professionalism, treating every individual with respect and dignity.

The HRADC Chair adds that recent reports of alleged use of excessive force by police officers are deeply troubling and unacceptable.

He says perpetrators must be held accountable and is urging Police Force to prioritize comprehensive human rights training for all officers, emphasizing the importance of restraint, de-escalation, and respect for human dignity in their interactions with the public.