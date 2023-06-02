Housing Ministry holds awareness program on home ownership

[Source: Ministry of Housing & Community Development/ Facebook]

The Housing Minister says young people will be better positioned to plan their lives as the First Home Ownership programme will ensure that they have a better opportunity to own a home.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa highlighted this while attending the Nabua settlement awareness programme.

While addressing the youth group and other attendees from the settlement, the Minister says a key priority of the coalition Government is to deliver better services for all across the nation.

The Minister says it’s about providing support services to address the underlying issues and allowing people to form connections to their local community.



