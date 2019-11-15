Hotels continue programs to conserve marine resources

The Fisheries ministry applauded the efforts of resorts and hotels around the country for their roles in assisting with conservation and sustainability programs of marine resources.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau during his visit to Tavarua Island Resort yesterday noticed that Tavarua has been walking the talk and he is grateful for their initiatives and programs in place to conserve our ocean.

Koroilavesau visited the hotels Giant Clam nursery which has over 300 clams and also witnessed firsthand the conservation work that is being carried out in the reef systems surrounding the island.

Article continues after advertisement

Resort Managing Director, Rick Isbell says Tavarua Island recognizes that the health of our oceans is critical to our shared future.

“We have been trying our utmost best to restock the reefs that surround the resort with giant clams as they play a huge role in the marine eco-system. Through concerted efforts, we managed to get different species of Giant Clams from the Makogai Research Centre and have successfully nurtured them in our nursery.”

Isbell says all the hotel’s guests on the island have also come to learn, appreciate and value the work that the hotel does to protect the ocean and its resources.

Tavarua Island Resort is located in the Mamanuca group.