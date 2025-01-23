Major fire breaks out in Kalabu

A major fire broke out at the the Kalabu Tax Free Zone in Nasinu this afternoon.

National Fire Authority officials are trying to control a fire that broke out at around 5pm.

The Hot Bread Kitchen and all other shops in the area have been destroyed.

A car parked in the parking lot has also been destroyed by fire.

The Valelevu firefighters are being assisted by the team from Suva.

Police officers are at the scene trying to control traffic.

It is not known how the fire started as the officials are still battling the flames.