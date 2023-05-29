Celebration to commemorate Ratu Sukuna

A march to honor Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day has commenced, marking a momentous occasion in Suva.

The march, which began at the Flee Market in Suva, is set to culminate at Albert Park, where a grand parade and official program will follow.

Distinguished participants from various sectors have joined forces in this commemorative procession, including members from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Fiji Police Force, Fiji Corrections Service, and Fiji Navy, as well as students, parents, and enthusiastic members of the public.

With the weather in the capital city favorably aligning with the significance of the day, an apt atmosphere has enveloped the celebrations. The conditions are ideal, setting the stage for a memorable event.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is expected to deliver a speech during the proceedings, joined by a lineup of speakers.

The speeches are anticipated to reflect upon the exceptional legacy of Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna, honoring his contributions.