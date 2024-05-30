Holistic approach needed to combat drug issues

[File Photo]

As Fiji grapples with the ongoing challenges posed by the War on Drugs, educators and students are calling for a comprehensive and collaborative response to the problem.

During the Ratu Sukuna Education and Culture Symposium today, Ilisapeci Halofaki, a teacher at Ratu Kadavulevu School stressed the critical need for a holistic strategy to effectively combat drug-related issues.

Halofaki emphasized the urgency of immediate and collective action, pointing out that Fiji’s status as a developing country makes it crucial to tackle the drug problem with a strategy involving all sectors of society.

She stresses that the time to collaborate is now, warning that any delay could exacerbate the situation.

“My response is the battle is here, “Nai Valu sa tuqo”. What I mean is that, I means drugs is here, gendre violence is here. The solution is not speaking, sitting and speaking, the solution is to act now.”

Adding to the discussion, Andrew Suku, a Marist Brothers High School student highlighted the necessity for alignment between parents and teachers to effectively address issues affecting students.

Suku says a unified front is crucial for tackling the root causes of issues among the youth.

The symposium, held as part of the Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations, provided a platform for students and educators to voice their concerns and propose solutions.

The Ratu Sukuna Day celebration continues in schools today with additional opportunities for dialogue and collaboration tomorrow.