Holi’s vibrant colors unite diverse communities: Singh

Holi, the colorful and joyous festival celebrated by Hindus, has grown into a significant cultural event in Fiji, bringing people of all backgrounds together in a vibrant display of unity.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporations Manager Hindi Radio Station, Ashneel Sing,h says what was once a quiet, intimate observance is now a public celebration due to open air Holi celebrations such as FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti.

Singh says hosting such events in open spaces with free entry has had an impact on the reach and inclusivity of the celebration.

“More people have joined in learning about the meaning of Holi itself. Hosting Holi in open space with free entry has been a game changer. Today Fijians from different communities come together to celebrate, to play with colors, dance and enjoy. It’s not just about colors anymore, it’s about understanding and celebrating each other’s culture.”



Singh says Holi is a festival that welcomes everyone, regardless of their background or ethnicity and those who want to experience the colors of Holi can join them this Saturday at the Damodar Cinema Carpark in Suva from 3pm to 8pm.

He says during FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti, people enjoy live entertainment and delicious treats.

Holi is a two day festival that has both religious and seasonal significance.

The festival is linked to the legend of Prahlada and his devotion to Lord Vishnu, which led to the downfall of Holika, symbolizing the triumph of righteousness.

On the night before Holi, people light bonfires to symbolize the burning away of evil.

The main celebration the day after involves smearing and throwing colored powders on each other, people sing, dance, and play drums to express joy.

