Holi Masti for the family

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Courts Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji 2 Non-Stop Holi Masti celebration is an event full of colors and entertainment.

FBC Events Manager Shivneel Maharaj says Holi is a festival of colors, and they’ve planned a lot of fun-filled activities such as Foam party, folk songs by local artists and playing with colors.

He says this is a multicultural event that aims to bring Fijians together.

“Our Holi event is going to be the biggest Holi event, which will be celebrated at the Damodar City Carpark from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday. And I urge people to come along with your families and friends. It’s a festival of colors, so this time we are supplying the colors. You don’t have to buy your colors. You have to come along with your families and friends just to celebrate Holi with us.”

The annual event at Damodar City in Suva aims to create an atmosphere in which people can relax and relive their stress.

The event is from 3-8pm this Saturday.