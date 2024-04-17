Hindus celebrate Ram Naumi

[File Photo]

Hindus across the country will be celebrating Ram Naumi today culminating the nine-day festival with prayers.

Ram Naumi marks the birth of Lord Ram, one of the major deities in Hinduism.

Sanatan Dharam of Fiji General Secretary Pundit Krishneel Tiwari says that Ram Naumi is observed with various rituals, prayers, bhajans, and readings from the Holy Ramayana, the ancient epic that narrates the life and deeds of Lord Ram.

Article continues after advertisement

Tiwari states that the Ramayana, which narrates the life and deeds of Lord Ram, serves as a platform for imparting moral and ethical teachings to individuals, particularly the younger generation.

The Sanatan Dharam General Secretary highlights that in Fiji, festivals like Ram Naumi provide opportunities for cultural exchange and understanding between different ethnic and religious groups.

Meanwhile, the Suva City Council has approved the dispersal of flowers following the Ram Naumi celebration scheduled after midday today.