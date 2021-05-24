High pressure system to cause coastal inundation

A high pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji is expected to generate strong winds and large waves, warns the Fiji Meteorological Services.

It says this may result in coastal inundation or sea flooding over the southern coastal parts of the group.

The wave height is anticipated to range between three and four meters.

Therefore, a coastal inundation warning is in force for the southern coastal areas of Kadavu, Beqa, Vatulele, Lomawai, Sigatoka, Korolevu, Pacific Harbour and Navua areas, Moala, Matuku, Totoya, Moce, Kabara, Ogea, Fulaga, Vatoa and Ono-i-Lau.

Those living along these coastal areas are advised to remain vigilant of occasional sea flooding especially during high tide hazardous breaking waves.

It says strong currents are risky for swimming, fishing, boating and other sea activities.

Vessel operators are advised against navigating in these conditions as small boats can capsize due to large waves and rough seas.

Meanwhile, a Strong Wind Warning is in force for the land areas of Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Beqa, Vatulele, Lau and Lomaiviti Group and Yasawa Group.

Strong southeast winds with average speed of 50 kilometers per hour is expected over the above mentioned land areas.

Winds of this strength can damage trees and plants as well as houses of very light materials and can cause old galvanized iron roofs to be blown off.