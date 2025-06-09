High Court to hear Kamikamica’s permanent stay application next week

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica’s application for permanent stay will be called in the Suva High Court next Wednesday.

Kamikamica appeared at the Suva Magistrate Court this morning, represented by Senior Lawyer Wylie Clarke, while Lilian Mausio appeared as Prosecution for the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Kamikamica is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of Perjury, contrary to Section 176(1) of the Crimes Act 2009.

It is alleged that between 1 December 2024 and 31 March 2025, in Suva, Kamikamica knowingly made a false statement under oath, claiming that he had no involvement in the appointment of the FICAC Commissioner.

In the alternative, he faces one count of Giving False Information to a Public Servant, contrary to Section 201(a) of the Crimes Act 2009, for allegedly providing the same false information to the Commissioner of Inquiry.

This matter has been adjourned to the 29th of January.

