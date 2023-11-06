High Commissioner addresses divide in Cook Islands

Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola in the Cook Islands

Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, is currently in the Cook Islands to address issues within the Fijian diaspora.

Ratu Kubuabola mentions some individuals wanted to carry out a traditional welcome but were not given that responsibility.

He attended a welcoming event with one faction, where members raised concerns about the high fees required to participate in the welcoming event for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Some members reported being asked to pay 150 New Zealand dollars per person to be part of the welcoming ceremony.

It is believed that one of Prime Minister Rabuka’s agendas is to unite the Fijian community in the Cook Islands.

Meanwhile Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Lenora Qereqeretabua, who was scheduled to attend this year’s Pacific Islands Forum meeting, may not be in attendance.