HFC Bank renovates paying rooms at CWM hospital

[Source: Supplied]

HFC Bank has announced the successful renovation of paying rooms one, two, and three at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The upgraded facilities, designed for patients opting to pay for their admission, have been officially handed over to the CWM Hospital Administration.

Initiated through the CWM Hospital Board of Visitors, this renovation project highlights HFC Bank’s commitment to supporting community health initiatives.

The enhanced rooms aim to provide a more comfortable environment for patients.

HFC Bank’s General Manager of Retail Banking, Tony Ram, expressed gratitude to the CWM Hospital team.

He says the passion and commitment of the hospital staff inspired them, and they are honored to contribute to their efforts in providing excellent healthcare services.

Chair of the CWM Hospital Board of Visitors, Dr. Esther Williams, says she is incredibly grateful to HFC Bank for their generous contribution towards the renovation.

HFC Bank remains committed to investing in community projects that promote health and well-being, with this renovation project being one of many initiatives aimed at positively impacting society.