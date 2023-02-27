Heroes awarded at the NFA Centennial celebration

[Source: Firefighters/ File]

10 former and 60 current firefighters were today awarded with medals of recognition for their commitment and work in saving lives and services to the communities.

This includes Fire Service Meritorious services medals and Fire Service Long service medals.

Also in recognition were firefighters that took part in the rescue mission for the Cessna 172 that claimed two lives at Delaikoro in 2018.

Other awardees include firefighters that assist in safely delivering a mother in labour pain during a disaster in Rakiraki.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is officiating at the Fiji Fire Service Centennial Commemoration currently held at the NFA Headquarters at Walubay.