Help locate missing girls

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook - Manisha Prasad (left) and Anushika Deepali Narayan (right)]

Two sixteen-year-old girls have been reported missing.

Police say a missing person report for Manisha Prasad and Anushika Deepali Narayan was lodged at the Nasinu Police Station.

Prasad left home yesterday without informing anyone and attempts made by her family to locate her whereabouts have been futile.

Narayan left her Narere home yesterday without informing anyone and attempts made by her family to locate her whereabouts have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating the duo can call Crimestoppers at 919 or the Southern Division Command Centre at 9905529.

