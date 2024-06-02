Help find taxi driver

Missing person, Nitesh Kumar [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A taxi driver from Tavua has been reported missing at the Tavua Police Station.

Police say 33-year-old Nitesh Kumar was reported missing yesterday.

It says that Kumar failed to return to his family in Korovou, Tavua as expected last night and following this his family lodged a missing person report.

It adds that an attempt to contact Kumar has so far proven futile.

Tavua Police and Valelevu Police are conducting joint investigations, with regards to Kumar’s disappearance.

Please call 8937171 or Crimestoppers on 919 if you have any information regarding Kumar’s whereabouts.