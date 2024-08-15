Help find missing teens

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Police are searching for missing teenagers Kameli Waqanivere and Luisa Naio and is asking for any information that could help locate them.

According to the police, 13-year-old Waqanivere was reported missing at the Nasinu station yesterday.

He left his home in Tuirara, Makoi on Saturday without informing his family, and their attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Article continues after advertisement

On the other hand, 19-year-old Naio was reported missing at the Lami Police Station. She was last seen on Tuesday at her grandparents’ home in Delainavesi.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Center on 9905 529.