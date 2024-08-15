News

Help find missing teens

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

August 15, 2024 8:20 am

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Police are searching for missing teenagers Kameli Waqanivere and Luisa Naio and is asking for any information that could help locate them.

According to the police, 13-year-old Waqanivere was reported missing at the Nasinu station yesterday.

He left his home in Tuirara, Makoi on Saturday without informing his family, and their attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Article continues after advertisement

On the other hand, 19-year-old Naio was reported missing at the Lami Police Station. She was last seen on Tuesday at her grandparents’ home in Delainavesi.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Center on 9905 529.

 

WAF warns Suva of possible water disruptions

Elderly couple found dead in Labasa

Help find missing teens

Vasu calls for unity in combating drug crisis

Five men escape serious injury in head-on truck collision

FCCC chief explains new bus fare

USP dismisses strike vote as unrepresentative

REALB warns of crime proceeds

Radrodro engages villagers on key issues during official tour

3.6km dredging works for Ba River

Fiji and Peace Corps strengthen ties

Blind quits Dutch national team after 108 caps

Judge rules UCLA must ensure Jewish students' campus access

Delhi HC sets final hearing for Fernandez's plea

WHO declares Mpox global health emergency

Thai court dismisses PM Srettha Thavisin

Ed Sheeran signs autographs in hot sauce

Reynolds reflects on father's Parkinson's battle

Flying Fijians rely on new talent

Israel publishes plan for new West Bank settlement

Ratu Navula hopeful to reinstate lost glory

Baby Bula Boys to tour Europe

U.S. navy's new missile could shift balance in South China sea

Sudan peace talks begin without key parties

FICAC launches anti-bribery campaign

Rowling, Musk named in cyberbullying lawsuit

IEPA to boost trade and export opportunities with EU

Mental Health Act to be reviewed

FRU reinstated in World Rugby Council

FCCC chief explains new bus fare

$23m to be spent on student bus fare subsidy

AUSPS records favourable turnout

Ministry intensifies efforts to rehabilitate children

Closed session for Sigatoka couple murder trial

Byrne optimistic despite six-day prep

Shah Rukh Khan acquires Devdas rights at Locarno film festival 2024

Marist expo aims to pave careers

ACS reflects on potential showdown with Dawasamu

US approves $20B weapons sale to Israel amid Middle East tensions

Marist backs Nasinu Secondary

Paramount Global to lay off 15% of U.S. workforce and close TV studio

Family, friends of Actor Johnny Wactor demand justice

Narayan calls for development and support

Rugby referees partake in certificate three course

Janet Jackson reveals family ties to Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman, and Samuel Jackson

Minister emphasizes on parental involvement

SRIF concerned over sugarcane field fires

Horrific accident in Sigatoka

Rabuku is back at ODPP

Japan PM Kishida to resign in September

Woman charged for alleged financial deception

Grant Ellis is the new ‘Bachelor’

Shaw to miss Man United's Premier League opener

Canadian immigration minister says temporary worker program needs reform

Rabuka visits Malipo to learn from China’s success

Govind Park redevelopment enters second stage

QVS wary of Ratu Navula

Natabua ready to stamp final spot

No driver to be spared says Ro Filipe

Exhibitors angry over Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein’s three-way clash

We are back on track: Singh

Fiji to contest for Oceania Cup

Biden calls Ukraine incursion 'a real dilemma for Putin'

Starbucks taps Chipotle's Niccol as CEO in surprise move

Stokes out for summer, Pope to captain

Ancelotti tight-lipped on Mbappe's Super Cup role

More than 1,000 arrested following UK riots

Business training crucial for iTaukei resource owners

Fiji's climate leadership sets example for regional and global practices

Fighter premieres on Star Gold this Independence Day

Farmers warned against planting unapproved cane varieties

Intel sells stake in chip designer Arm Holdings

New format for 2027 Men’s RWC

Sayed-Khaiyum’s bail variation application withdrawn

Police seize meth and marijuana, three arrested

Lawyer claims plot against Taylor Swift concerts is overblown

Woman to front court for alleged scam

PNG gang leader Arrested; Police hunt accomplices

Cabinet approves reinstatement of school chaplain

MOU to enhance trade relations with China

Alyssa Milano to debut on broadway in 'Chicago' this fall

Only Gaza ceasefire will delay retaliation

Google launches enhanced Pixel phones in bid to leverage AI tech

Sweden drops probe into Eurovision contestant Joost Klein

Putin tells Abbas of 'great pain' at Palestinian plight

Rambling Trump, Musk interview marred by tech issues

LTA to implement stricter drug testing protocols for PSV licenses

Drua Academy targets talent development

Gospel ready to create another history

AUSPS to vote on strike

Baby Pearls awaits overseas-based players

Drug rehab centers needed: Naisele

Child obesity a worry for MOH

Captain Weir watching Canadians closely ahead of home Presidents Cup

Urgent need for more enforcement officers in Suva CBD

Fiji Cricket presents iTautau

Government to fully subsidize increased student fares

Fiji reaffirms commitment to youth development

Ministry promotes local products

Renu Chand retires from KPMG Fiji

Family of mum who died saving baby in Bondi attack speaks

Unit enhances collaboration for child welfare

Beyond the Olympics, rapper has proved versatility from cooking to wrestling

Community engagement part of strategy

RFMF conducts reconciliation outreach in the North

Flying Fijians to assemble on Saturday

Israel keeps up strikes in Gaza as fears of wider war grow

Brain drain issue highlighted at health meeting

Tourney to help with World Cup prep

Fiji emerges as a preferred film production destination

MGM to increase preparation tempo

Young Kulas remain firm

Kenya aviation workers to strike over airport deal with India's Adani

Telecom Fiji launch network-dased cybersecurity solutions

Happy days at Gospel

Wounded All Blacks plan 'far better' defence after Pumas defeat

Rayalu stresses on reviving the ‘solesolevaki’ tradition

MTV Video Music Awards move back a day because of US presidential debate

Pacific Recyclers Alliance highlights key achievements

FBI investigating after Trump campaign says it was hacked by Iran

Six debutants in Flying Fijians extended squad

IAEA unable to determine cause of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire

Film 'Daughters' takes viewers to daddy-daughter dance in prison and beyond

Talanoa must precede a review of the 2013 Constitution: Seruiratu

Niusawa out for exposure in Raluve competition

Children involved in consumption of copen

Fiji hosts largest conference of the year

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Jordan-Syria region

Kuruvoli is Home & Living brand ambassador

Dr. Cikamatana stresses importance of COVID-19 lessons for future crises

Simmons ready for big outing

Shandil warns about AI voices cloning

Pacific Polytech to expand

Young Thug racketeering and gang trial resumes with new judge presiding

Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles, host city for 2028 Games

32 coaches for ‘Cricket for Good’ program

Elon Musk interiew of Trump hit with technical problems on X

Police investigates Tailevu school incident

IOM signs MOU with Fiji to boost labour mobility and worker protection

Radrodro praises Japan's support for education

GGGI’s project to strengthen Fiji’s climate resilience

Family in need gets timely assistance

Stree 2 soars with 1.3 lakh ticket sales, takes a massive lead over Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa

US government sued over alleged discrimination against Palestinian Americans

Man to front court for allegedly assaulting a minor

Crucial meeting underway in Nadi

Sidharth Malhotra in advanced talks for Karan Johar’s action blockbuster

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

Fiji Water launches community emergency response team

US says it has not offered Maduro amnesty since election

Denmark to pressure Sweden over gang violence

GCC Chair calls for grassroots approach to combat drug abuse

Increase in school meth cases, more girls using marijuana

Kuruvoli backs QVS to defend U18 title

Natabua ready now more than ever

More focus on capitalizing investments

Fiji set for OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup

Brentford sign Carvalho from Liverpool

MOU to upskill SCC staff

Alvarez leaves Man City to join Atletico Madrid

Farmers urged to stop burning ratoon crops

Gavoka assumes Acting PM role

Mohammed highlights health equity in meeting

Philippines to file protest with China over South China Sea air incident

Chappell Roan may have had the biggest Lollapalooza set of all time

No, Taylor Swift did not endorse Kamala Harris in a photo

US arrests of Mexican drug lords could bring fresh charges in home country

1.31m active sims in Fiji: Minister

Cuvu looks to etch name in history books

Upward trend of illicit-drug cases

Disney showcases upcoming titles at D23

GCC Chair calls for urgent review of legislations

Disney unveils 'Avatar' 'Indiana Jones,' 'Encanto' and 'Monsters, Inc' attractions

Harlem Globetrotters stars to visit Fiji

Rwanda's President Kagame sworn in to extend lengthy tenure

Cane burning deteriorates soil quality: Kumar

Hill calls for more exposure

Fijian national in New Zealand side

FBC to show WSL live

Calls for increased investment between India and Fiji

France's 'beautiful dream' fades as Games give way to political crisis

Arijit Singh tops Spotify as most-followed musician, surpassing Taylor Swift

End the UK riots, parents of murdered girl urge at her funeral

Liza Minnelli is ‘mad as hell’ and writing new memoir

Westpac fills key roles in the Fiji business

Police officers urged to change public perception

Minister visits Laqere Market

DPM Prasad meets World Bank Team

Cause of fatal Brazil plane crash remains unknown

Travis Scott released after Paris hotel fight with his bodyguard

Banksy unleashes animals on London

Police arrest climber who tried to scale Eiffel Tower on last day of Paris Olympics

Stellantis to lay off up to 2,450 factory workers as classic Ram production ends

Alarming statistics threatens future of children

Full throttle for Nasinu U18

Lillians ready to tackle Bucalevu

Legislation to tackle scams in the pipeline

Proud of my boys: Kumar

FHRADC plans expansion

Boy reunites with family