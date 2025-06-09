Heavy rain trigger flash flood alert

A flash flood alert remains in force across the whole of Fiji as heavy rain continues to affect the country.

The National Weather Forecasting Center in Nadi states a trough of low pressure is slow moving over the islands and is expected to persist into next week.

Authorities warn that isolated heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding in drainage areas, small streams, low-water bridges, iris crossings, roads and properties in low-lying communities.

The Meteorological Office adds that the alert is based on the Fiji Flash Flood Guidance System, rainfall forecast models and weather radar data.

Cloudy conditions with occasional rain prevailed over most parts of Fiji today as Tropical Disturbance TD03F lies to the southwest near the Solomon Islands.

The associated trough extends southeastwards, affecting Rotuma, Fiji and Tonga while another trough impacts the Southern Cooks.

A north to northeast wind flow continues to dominate the region.

The Fiji Meteorological Service advises that the troughs and TD03F may bring intermittent showers and gusty winds in the coming days.

Residents are urged to stay alert, monitor official forecasts and take necessary precautions particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Authorities continue to monitor the weather closely and will update the public with further advisories as conditions evolve.

