Heavy rain expected until Friday

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

The Nadi Weather Office says this is being caused by a trough of low pressure that lies slow moving over the group with cloud and rain bands affecting most parts of the country till Friday.

Meanwhile a heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of the Fiji Group.

Heavy falls may also lead to flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas.