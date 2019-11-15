Heavy rain and flash flood warning issued

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the southern half of Viti Levu from Nadi to Sigatoka through Suva up to Tailevu, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a heavy rain alert is now in force for the rest of the Viti Levu, Yasawa, and Mamanuca group.

A flash flood warning is now in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers from Naruwai village to Nabouwalu, Wainunu to Kubulau along West Coast road to Savusavu.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers for the whole of Fiji.

A trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the group.

The Weather Office says significant rainfall has been recorded in the past 24 hours at their various stations.

These include 38mm rainfall at Monasavu, 42mm at Keiyasi, 48mm at Wainikoro, and 47mm at Nadarivatu.