Heavy rain alert now in force

A heavy rain alert is now in force for Yasawa, Mamanuca, Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

This is due to a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the group.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service associated cloud and rain is expected to affect the group until later tomorrow as the trough weakens.

Article continues after advertisement

Occasional to periods of rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms is also in the forecast.

Localized heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas.