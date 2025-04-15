Heavy rain alert in force

[File Photo]

A heavy rain alert is in force for Fiji.

According to Fiji Meteorological Services, a heavy rain warning is also in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca, Viti Levu, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

It says an active trough of low pressure lies over the group.

Article continues after advertisement

Associated clouds and rain are expected to affect the country for the next few days.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office advises members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to stay updated with the latest weather advisories issued by the relevant authorities.

The public is urged to stay alert as flash flooding may occur in low-lying informal settlements/communities, businesses, and Irish crossings, leading to disruption to traffic flow.

The NDRMO advises motorists and commuters to exercise caution and prioritize safety as surface flooding is expected on streets, particularly in urban areas with poor drainage systems and reduced visibility.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.