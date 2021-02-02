Heavy downpour affects FRA projects

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that some of its major projects will be moved to the next financial year.

FRA Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, says for now, they are prioritizing bridge projects and major road rehabilitation.

Prasad says the continuous rain over the last few weeks has affected projects and schedules.

However, the FRA will not have to reprioritize post-TC Ana as they have funds already set aside for rehabilitation after Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

“Because we were halfway through the construction works when the cyclone came. I think we haven’t spent much money on TC Yasa rehabilitation so there is not much reprioritization on this.”

The Fiji Roads Authority has resumed works on several roads around the Central Division.

Contractors are working on Brown Street, Nokonoko road and Grantham road.