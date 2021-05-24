Work continues behind the scene

The Ministry of Health is ensuring that the level of protection provided for Fijian citizens will be emulated for incoming visitors upon the opening of borders.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says tourists will be able to enjoy the beauty of our country and return home with no fear of COVID-19.

Dr Waqainabete says health officials have been working frantically behind the scenes so that nothing is left to chance when tourists disembark in Nadi.

“The confidence has been shown as the visitors know that they are able to do that because the compliances have been met and all boxes have been ticked and they can travel safely.”

The Ministry is liaising with the tourism industry as well on how visitors can have a genuine holiday experience in a COVID-contained environment.

A visit this week by Australian Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja is also likely to send positive signals to prospective visitors from our largest market.

Borders officially open on December first with a healthy number of arrivals expected on the day.