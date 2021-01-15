Home

WHO sets vaccine target

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
January 20, 2021 5:49 am
WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The World Health Organization has set a target of April 7 to have vaccines for COVID-19 is available to every country.

WHO has set the theme for World Health Day to be celebrated on the date, as health inequality.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says they have secured two billion doses from five producers, with options on more than one billion more doses, and they aim to start deliveries in February.

“My challenge to all Member States is to ensure that by the time World Health Day arrives on the 7th of April, COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in every country, as a symbol of hope for overcoming both the pandemic and the inequalities that lie at the root of so many global health challenges.”

WHO says the pandemic has lessons for all of us and all of us must have the humility to learn, to change, to innovate and to grow.

