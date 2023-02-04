Turnout for Cancer walk encouraging

[Source: Alisi Rabukawaqa-Nacewa / Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya is committed to raising awareness when it comes to cancer.

Tabuya joined hundreds of people who were part of a walk this morning to commemorate World Cancer Day.

The Minister says it was encouraging to see many youth taking part in this walk.

Tabuya says her Ministry is fully supportive of the fight against cancer, adding that awareness should be raised on a daily basis.

The Minister also encourages screening.